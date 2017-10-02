Op Museksfestival zu Las VegasSchéisserei mat villen Affer beim Hotel Mandalay Bay

D'US-Police huet getwitter, dass et zu Las Vegas zu enger Attack beim Hotel Mandalay Bay komm wier. Et géif mat Maschinnegewierer op d'Leit geschoss ginn.

Déi éischt Schëss wiere während engem Concert am Kader vum "Route 91 Harvest" Museksfestival gefall. D'Band wier vun der Bühn gelaf an d'Leit hätten ugefaang ze jäizen.







Wéi et heescht wieren d'Täter um 29. an um 32. Stack vum Gebai a géifen do op d'Leit um Festival schéissen D'Police op der Plaz huet den Opruff gemaach, d'Plaz ronderëm den Hotel z'evitéieren.