Op Museksfestival zu Las VegasSchéisserei mat villen Affer beim Hotel Mandalay Bay
D'US-Police huet getwitter, dass et zu Las Vegas zu enger Attack beim Hotel Mandalay Bay komm wier. Et géif mat Maschinnegewierer op d'Leit geschoss ginn.
Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q— David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017
There's an active shooter in Las Vegas at Route 91 concert where my daughter is!!! Does anyone know what the latest is? Is the area now secured?— Bob Keil (@BobKeil) October 2, 2017
Terrorist attack in Las Vegas right now at Route 91 concert. We had to just run and dodge all the bullets. #godhelpus— TK-3178 (@vader317) October 2, 2017
Wéi et heescht wieren d'Täter um 29. an um 32. Stack vum Gebai a géifen do op d'Leit um Festival schéissen D'Police op der Plaz huet den Opruff gemaach, d'Plaz ronderëm den Hotel z'evitéieren.
We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
The scene looking down Las Vegas Boulevard, huge medic tent to the left with lots of people going through #breaking #RJnow pic.twitter.com/PB8LNSOXX2— Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) October 2, 2017