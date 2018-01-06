Reaktioun op kritescht BuchTrump via Twitter: Si mental stabil a souguer ee Genie
Am Buch "Fire an Fury" gëtt souwuel déi mental Stabilitéit, wéi och d'Intelligenz vum aktuellen US-President a Fro gestallt.
Am Buch gëtt seng mental Stabilitéit ugezweiwelt. Op d’Twitter reagéiert den amerikanesche President, datt hien zwee Atouten opzeweisen hätt. Zum engen wier dat mental Stabilitéit an zum aneren, datt hie wierklech intelligent wier. Hie wier vum erfollegräiche Businessmann zum TV-Star ginn, an duerno zum President vun den USA. Domadder wier hien net nëmmen intelligent, mä ee Genie, esou den Trump.
Am Buch „Fire and Fury“ gëtt de Presidentschaft ënnert dem Republikaner ënnert engem schlechte Liicht gewisen. Doranner heescht et zum Beispill, datt d’Mataarbechter am Wäissen Haus mam President géifen de Geck maachen.
Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018