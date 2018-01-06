Reaktioun op kritescht BuchTrump via Twitter: Si mental stabil a souguer ee Genie

Am Buch "Fire an Fury" gëtt souwuel déi mental Stabilitéit, wéi och d'Intelligenz vum aktuellen US-President a Fro gestallt.

© AFP (Archiv)
Nodeems hien den Auteur vum Buch „Fire and Fury“, den Michael Wolff perséinlech ugegraff huet, setzt den Donald Trump elo nach een drop.

Am Buch gëtt seng mental Stabilitéit ugezweiwelt. Op d’Twitter reagéiert den amerikanesche President, datt hien zwee Atouten opzeweisen hätt. Zum engen wier dat mental Stabilitéit an zum aneren, datt hie wierklech intelligent wier. Hie wier vum erfollegräiche Businessmann zum TV-Star ginn, an duerno zum President vun den USA. Domadder wier hien net nëmmen intelligent, mä ee Genie, esou den Trump.

Am Buch „Fire and Fury“ gëtt de Presidentschaft ënnert dem Republikaner ënnert engem schlechte Liicht gewisen. Doranner heescht et zum Beispill, datt d’Mataarbechter am Wäissen Haus mam President géifen de Geck maachen.