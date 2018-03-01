Knapps genannt, schonn nees fortDem Trump seng Kommunikatiounscheffin Hope Hicks trëtt zréck

An den nächste Woche soll si hire Posten opginn, dat mellen um spéide Mëttwoch den Owend eiser Zäit CNN an d'New York Times.

Eréischt virun e puer Woche war d'Hope Hicks zu der neier Kommunikatiounsscheffin ernannt ginn.

Hire Récktrëtt kënnt een Dag, nodeems si am Kader vun der Russland-Enquête an den USA ausgesot huet, "white lies", also kleng Ligen oder Noutligen, fir hire President ze zielen ...







D'Hope Hicks gëllt als eng vun de längsten an treiste Vertraute vum President Trump.












D'Hope Hicks (r.) zesumme mam Kellyanne Conway am Oval Office.


