Knapps genannt, schonn nees fortDem Trump seng Kommunikatiounscheffin Hope Hicks trëtt zréck
An den nächste Woche soll si hire Posten opginn, dat mellen um spéide Mëttwoch den Owend eiser Zäit CNN an d'New York Times.
Hire Récktrëtt kënnt een Dag, nodeems si am Kader vun der Russland-Enquête an den USA ausgesot huet, "white lies", also kleng Ligen oder Noutligen, fir hire President ze zielen ...
Breaking News: Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, plans to resign. She’s one of President Trump’s longest-serving advisers.https://t.co/HnkKD2yAEQ— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 28, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks admits telling 'white lies' for Trump https://t.co/D6IYJASQsf pic.twitter.com/invF8jBkjl— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 28, 2018
D'Hope Hicks gëllt als eng vun de längsten an treiste Vertraute vum President Trump.
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is resigning. She's one of President Trump's longest-serving and closest aides. https://t.co/rSzjdMKq1y pic.twitter.com/qKeFCAMuyI— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 28, 2018
Democratic communications consultant Symone Sanders on Hope Hicks resignation: "You cannot be the White House communications director and credibly go to work every single day if you are admitting that you are, in fact, a liar" https://t.co/k9IN78qVmD pic.twitter.com/CsGPuU6crY— CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2018
BREAKING: White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is resigning. On Tuesday, she told the House Intelligence Committee she occasionally told "white lies" while working for President Trump.— AJ+ (@ajplus) February 28, 2018
Here are 5 things to know about her: pic.twitter.com/n3cFMzMyUb
Är Commentairen - Netikett
Sollten se net geluede ginn, hutt der wahrscheinlech een AdBlocker laafen, deen se blockéiert. Dir misst en dann sou astellen, dass en eisen Site net méi komplett blockéiert.