Arcelor MittalDen Aditya Mittal gëtt elo och President vun Arcelor Mittal
Den 42 Joer ale Fils vum Chef vum Stolkonzern Lakshmi Mittal behält seng Posten als Finanzchef an als CEO vun Arcelor Mittal Europe.
Communiqué vun Arcelor Mittal
Aditya Mittal appointed President of ArcelorMittal
Luxembourg, 5 March 2018 - ArcelorMittal announces that Aditya Mittal, Group CFO and CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, has been appointed as President, ArcelorMittal, in addition to his current responsibilities. This nomination reflects the increasing global strategic role Aditya has across the group, supporting the Chairman and CEO, Mr Lakshmi Mittal.
Commenting, Mr Mittal said: “Aditya has proved himself an effective and accomplished manager as Group CFO and CEO of our European operations, delivering results and creating value for the company. He will continue to work with me in shaping the future strategic direction of the group.
As President and CFO, he will continue to report to the Chairman and CEO. Together, Mr Mittal and Aditya Mittal comprise the Chairman and CEO office.
Är Commentairen - Netikett
Sollten se net geluede ginn, hutt der wahrscheinlech een AdBlocker laafen, deen se blockéiert. Dir misst en dann sou astellen, dass en eisen Site net méi komplett blockéiert.