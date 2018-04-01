Trump via TwitterMexiko muss Grenzschutz verbesseren oder flitt aus NAFTA

Den US-President Donald Trump dreet dem Nopeschland Mexiko.

© AFP (Archiv)
Dëst géing näischt zur Verbesserung vum Grenzschutz maachen an et géing iwwer amerikanesch Immigratiounsgesetzer gelaacht ginn, esou den Trump op Twitter. Mexiko misst den Afflux un Drogen a Mënsche stoppen, esou heescht et weider, soss wier et fir Mexiko Schluss mam nordamerikanesche Fräihandelsofkommes NAFTA.