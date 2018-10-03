ChimieNobelpräis geet u Frances Arnold, George Smith a Gregory Winter
Eng Halschent vum Chimie-Nobelpräis geet un d'Frances Arnold (USA). Déi aner Halschent deele sech den George Smith (USA) an de Britt Sir Gregory Winter.
Watch the moment the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is announced.
Presented by Göran K. Hansson, Secretary General of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
Frances Arnold, awarded the 2018 #NobelPrize, conducted the first directed evolution of enzymes, which are proteins that catalyse chemical reactions. Enzymes produced through directed evolution are used to manufacture everything from biofuels to pharmaceuticals.
2018 #NobelPrize laureate George Smith developed a method known as phage display, where a bacteriophage – a virus that infects bacteria – can be used to evolve new proteins.
Sir Gregory Winter, awarded the #NobelPrize in Chemistry, has used phage display to produce new pharmaceuticals. Today phage display has produced antibodies that can neutralise toxins, counteract autoimmune diseases and cure metastatic cancer.