ChimieNobelpräis geet u Frances Arnold, George Smith a Gregory Winter

Eng Halschent vum Chimie-Nobelpräis geet un d'Frances Arnold (USA). Déi aner Halschent deele sech den George Smith (USA) an de Britt Sir Gregory Winter.

Vun RTL
Si gi geéiert fir hir Aarbecht um Gebitt vun der Peptid- an Enzymfuerschung.