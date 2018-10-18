Trump iwwer Twitter"Kéint Arméi schécken, fir Grenz mat Mexiko zouzemaachen"

Wéinst Gewalt an Aarmut probéieren ëmmer méi Mënschen aus Zentral-Amerika, virop aus Honduras, via Mexiko an d'USA fortzelafen.

Vun RTL
Den US-President Trump twittert, dass hien d'Arméi schécke wäert, fir d'Grenz mat Mexico zouzemaachen, wann déi Migratiounswell unhält.