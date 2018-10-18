Trump iwwer Twitter"Kéint Arméi schécken, fir Grenz mat Mexiko zouzemaachen"
Wéinst Gewalt an Aarmut probéieren ëmmer méi Mënschen aus Zentral-Amerika, virop aus Honduras, via Mexiko an d'USA fortzelafen.
....In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018