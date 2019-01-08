LondonWéinst Dronenalarm: Keng Starterlaabnis um Fluchhafen Heathrow
Aktuell dierfen dowéinst um Fluchhafen an der Peripherie vu London keng Fligere starten.
Eréischt viru kuerzem gouf et de selwechte Fall um Fluchhafe Gatwick.
We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019