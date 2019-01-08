LondonWéinst Dronenalarm: Keng Starterlaabnis um Fluchhafen Heathrow

Aktuell dierfen dowéinst um Fluchhafen an der Peripherie vu London keng Fligere starten.

Alt nees goufen an der Géigend vun engem grousse Fluchhafe ronderëm London Dronen an der Luucht gesinn. Dowéinst kréien d'Fligeren aktuell keng Starterlaabnis. Déi Maschinnen, déi aktuell an der Luucht sinn, dierfen am Moment nach um Fluchhafe landen.

Eréischt viru kuerzem gouf et de selwechte Fall um Fluchhafe Gatwick.