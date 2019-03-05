Anti-Terror Operatioun3 Sprengstoff-Päck goufen op Garen a Fluchhäfe fonnt

An alle Päck déi bis elo fonnt goufen, ass Sprengstoff fonnt ginn. Betraff sinn de London City Airport, de Fluchhafen Heathrow an d'Waterloo-Station.

Vum David Winter (RTL.lu)
© Twitter Amichai Stein
Wéi d'Police vu London matdeelt, wär eng Anti-Terror-Spezialunitéit am Gaangen, d'Géigestänn ze analyséieren. Wéi et weider vun de britteschen Autoritéiten heescht, gouf all Kéiers ee Gebai op den 2 Fluchhäfen evakuéiert, op der Waterloo-Statioun gouf e Beräich komplett ofgespaart.




Wéi et heescht, géif de Fluch- an Zuchverkéier duerch dës Virfäll net betraff sinn.