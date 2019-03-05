Anti-Terror Operatioun3 Sprengstoff-Päck goufen op Garen a Fluchhäfe fonnt
An alle Päck déi bis elo fonnt goufen, ass Sprengstoff fonnt ginn. Betraff sinn de London City Airport, de Fluchhafen Heathrow an d'Waterloo-Station.
Officers from Counter Terrorism Command have launched an investigation after three suspicious packages were received at The Compass Centre #Hounslow, near #Heathrow Airport, London Waterloo Station and City Aviation House #Newham near City Airport https://t.co/Uuu3RfdNHa— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 5, 2019
Wéi et heescht, géif de Fluch- an Zuchverkéier duerch dës Virfäll net betraff sinn.
We're treating the incidents as a linked series & keeping an open mind regarding motives. Flights at Heathrow & City Airport have not been effected. Train services at Waterloo Station continue to operate. As a precaution, some DLR services were suspended but now fully operational— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 5, 2019