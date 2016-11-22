Am Norde vu China17 Mënsche stierwe bei Massekarambolage op enger Autobunn
Bei enger Massekarambolage op enger Autobunn an der nordchinesescher Provënz Shanxi koume 17 Mënschen ëm d'Liewen.
17 people died and 37 others were injured in a 56-vehicle pileup due to snow and rainy weather in north China's Shanxi pic.twitter.com/DdNbEp256E— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 22, 2016
37 goufe blesséiert. Net manner wéi 56 Autoe waren am Schnéireen anenee gerannt.
#BREAKING: 4 killed, 40 injured in a collision involving 37 vehicles on the Pingyang section of a Highway in Shanxi https://t.co/shRaj98j55 pic.twitter.com/lol1kG3mQR— China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) November 22, 2016