Am Norde vu China17 Mënsche stierwe bei Massekarambolage op enger Autobunn

Bei enger Massekarambolage op enger Autobunn an der nordchinesescher Provënz Shanxi koume 17 Mënschen ëm d'Liewen.

37 goufe blesséiert. Net manner wéi 56 Autoe waren am Schnéireen anenee gerannt.