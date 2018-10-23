EU-KommissiounItalienesche Budgetsprojet refuséiert
Et ass fir d'éischte Kéier, datt d'Kommissioun schonn e Budgetsprojet am Virfeld zeréckweist.
Den italienesche Premier Giuseppe Conte hat de Projet verdeedegt. E sollt d'Wirtschaft ukuerbelen a verhënneren, datt d'Land an eng Rezessioun fält.
1/2 The opinion adopted today should come as no surprise to anyone, as the Italian Government's draft budget represents a clear and intentional deviation from the commitments made by Italy last July.— Pierre Moscovici (@pierremoscovici) October 23, 2018