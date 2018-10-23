EU-KommissiounItalienesche Budgetsprojet refuséiert

Et ass fir d'éischte Kéier, datt d'Kommissioun schonn e Budgetsprojet am Virfeld zeréckweist.

Vun RTL
Den italienesche Premier Giuseppe Conte sot, den ëmstriddene Budget sollt d'Croissance pushen an eng Rezessioun evitéieren.
Den italienesche Budget ass weist villen neie Scholden extrem ëmstridden an entsprécht net den EU-Kritären.

Den italienesche Premier Giuseppe Conte hat de Projet verdeedegt. E sollt d'Wirtschaft ukuerbelen a verhënneren, datt d'Land an eng Rezessioun fält.