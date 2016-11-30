Adventskalenner vun EuropolAm Dezember gëtt all Dag no engem anere Kriminelle gesicht
Mat enger neier Campagne wëll Europol d'Leit sensibiliséieren, fir Krimineller ze mellen.
Sou steet et am Communiqué vun Europol. An deem maache si op 60 schwéier Krimineller opmierksam, déi aktuell nach an Europa op fräiem Fouss sinn an zu deenen een op www.eumostwanted.eu all néideg Informatioune kritt. Op der Lëscht stinn ënner anerem Mäerder, Kidnapper, Terroristen a Leit, déi am grousse Stil mat Drogen a Verbindung bruecht ginn an aktuell op der Flucht sinn.
Zanter Januar 2016, wou d'Plattform vun Europol online gaang ass, konnt een 24 vun de Kriminelle verhaften, woubäi 9 Verhaftungen direkt mat der Zesummenaarbecht mat de Medien a Verbindung kënne bruecht ginn.
Vum 1. Dezember un wëll een all Dag an 23 EU-Länner spezifesch no enger Persoun op der Flucht sichen, datt 23 Deeg laang an all Kéiers e Gesichten aus engem anere Land.
Weider deelt Europol mat, datt een an enger gréisser Aktioun, déi vum 20. bis de 26. November war, ronn 4.000 Persounen an 1.800 Gefierer kontrolléiert huet. A ronn 10 europäesche Länner konnt een 60 Kilo Kokain, 190 Kilo Substanzen, mat deenen een 2 Milliounen XTC-Pëllen hätt kéinten hierstellen, a 60 Liter Crystal Meth saiséieren.
De Communiqué vun Europol
It's the most wonderful time of the year… to lock up these criminals
Help us make the streets of Europe safer before the festive season
More than 60 criminals appear on the Europe's Most Wanted fugitives list (www.eumostwanted.eu). Murderers, kidnappers, terrorists, drugs traffickers etc - all of them are convicted or suspected of extremely serious crimes. They have killed or irreversibly changed their victims' lives. All of these criminals are on the run, fleeing from responsibility and punishment. This makes it difficult for their victims, their friends and relatives to find closure. Let's help them and make everyone's festive season safer by locking these criminals up before the holidays begin.
Since the launch of the list at the end of January 2016, 24 of the criminals on Europe's Most Wanted have been arrested. Many more are hiding all over Europe and European law enforcement agencies are working closely together to catch them. But you can help as well, and your help has proven decisive in the past. 9 out of the current 24 arrests were directly linked to the media attention around Europe's Most Wanted fugitives and the tip-offs from the public.
We are asking for your help. As of tomorrow, 1 December 2016, 23 countries, Europol and the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) will combine efforts to apprehend even more most wanted criminals. 23 days in a row, we will publish one fugitive per day, every day wanted by a different EU member state. All of us will look for him/her together and we are asking for your help. More importantly, the victims, their friends and relatives are asking for your support. So let us all work together to make our festive season safer by locking these criminals up before the holidays begin.
