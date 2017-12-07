

D'Tickete ginn e Freideg um 10 Auer an d'Vente, mä RTL.lu gëtt Iech elo schonn d'Geleeënheet, fir gratis beim Concert mat derbäi ze sinn. Wat musst der dofir maachen?

Schéckt einfach eng SMS mam Stéchwuert "ringo" an Ären Numm an E-Mail-Adress op de 62468 (0,50 € / SMS) a gewannt Är 2 Ticketen.

Vill Gléck!



D'Tickete ginn e Freideg de Moien um 9 Auer verspillt.



Den ex-Batteur vun de legendäre Beatles kënnt de 4. Juli mat senger All Starr Band an d'Rockhal.

RINGO AND HIS ALL STARR BAND EUROPEAN TOUR 2018 ANNOUNCEMENT

Ringo Starr announces the 13th iteration of his All Starr Band and new tour dates through Europe and Israel. After six years with the same band, Ringo welcomes Colin Hay back to the group and as well as new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc (I’m Not In Love, Things We Do For Love, Dreadlock Holiday, Wall Street Shuffle). Hay and Gouldman join existing All Starrs Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette.

In June, the All Starrs embark on a 21 date tour that will kick off in Paris France and includes shows in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Monaco, Netherlands and Israel, concluding in Italy. The last time the All Starrs toured Europe was 2011.

The All Starrs just finished a tour that started with a Las Vegas residency and ended with a performance at New York City’s Beacon Theater. The band is supporting Starr’s new album, Give More Love.

“While almost none of the songs are less than 30 years old, it should be noted (underlined, with asterisks) that Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band is not a nostalgia act. “Nostalgia” implies something static, irrelevant, and vaguely frivolous. No, Starr and his merry band are much too vibrant for that, and the message of peace and love that they sing is just as relevant today. Besides, legends never go out of style.” – People Magazine

Tour dates include:





June 6 Olympia, Paris, France

June 8 Holland Blues Festival, Grolloo, Netherlands

June 9 Flens Arena, Flensberg, Germany

June 10 StadPark, Hamburg, Germany

June 13 Kaisaniemi Park, Helsinki, Finland

June 15 Lunden, Horsens, Denmark

June 16 Tempodorm, Berlin, Germany

June 17 Stadhalle, Zwickau, Germany

June 19 Congress Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

June 20 Stadhalle, Vienna, Austria

June 23 Menoarah Arena, Tel Aviv, Israel

June 24 Menorah Arena Tel Aviv, Israel

June 26 Palau St. Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain

June 28 Wiznik Center, Madrid, Spain

June 29 Coliseum, A Caruna, Spain

July 1 Bizkaia Arena BEC, Bilbao, Spain

July 4 Rockhal, Esch, Luxembourg

July 6 Sporting Complex, Monte Carlo, Monaco

July 8 Piazza Napoleone, Lucca, Italy

July 9 Piazza Degliscachi, Marostica, Italy

July 11 Autorium, Cavea, Rome, Italy