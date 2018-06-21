

RTL.lu gëtt Iech d'Geleeënheet, fir gratis beim Concert mat derbäi ze sinn. Wat musst Dir dofir maachen?

Schéckt einfach eng SMS mam Stéchwuert "nash" an Ären Numm an E-Mail-Adress op de 62468 (0,50 € / SMS) a gewannt Är 2 Ticketen.

Vill Gléck!



D'Gewënner ginn e Freideg 22.6 gezunn!













Eng kleng Introduktioun op Englesch:



The legendary British-American artist and one time band member of the non-less iconic folk-rock group “Crosby, Stills, and Nash” will perform sets ranging from his latest release “This Path Tonight” (2016), his most recent solo album, as well as from earlier iconic songs such as “I used to be a King” from his 1971 debut solo album “Songs for beginners.”

Baby-boomers iconic songs

“Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs”, written for then-girlfriend Joni Mitchell are but a few of the songwriter’s contributions to the musical tree-some that have left their marks on a whole generation of baby-boomer fans.

The multi-talented artist also became internationally renowned as a photographer and visual artist, his work is collected in the book “Eye to Eye: Photographs by Graham Nash. In 2013, the songwriter released “Wild Tales” his uncompromising autobiography that landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list.



A multi-faceted artist

A longstanding environmentalist, as well as a peace and social activist, Graham Nash was a strong supporter of presidential contender Bernie Sanders in the last US elections. “Sanders’ disdain of political corruption strikes a deep chord in my soul.” said Nash in an interview to the Magazine Rolling Stone in 2016.

The British-born artist was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by ​the Queen Elizabeth in 2010, for his contributions as a musician and philanthropist.





TRIFOLION Echternach

11-07-2018 - 20:00

Graham Nash

An Intimate Evening Of Songs And Stories







