Déi nei dänesch Vikarin Marie Ørgaard (lénks). An der Mëtt d'Pia Sundbøll, "dean of the Danish Seaman's and overseas churches", riets d'Karina Sillesen Elmquist, "Chairman of the church". © Den danske kirke i Luxembourg

© Den danske kirke i Luxembourg

Zanter 2011 ass si scho Vikarin, déi lescht 7 Joer war si dat an der Géigend vun Aarhus, der zweetgréisster Stad an Dänemark.D'Marie Ørgaard ass bestuet an huet zwee Kanner.

Marie Ørgaard was ordained as vicar for the Danish Church in Luxembourg by the dean of the Danish Seaman's and overseas churches, Pia Sundbøll in the Trinity Church in Luxembourg on Sunday 27th of January 2017. Among the dignities witnessing the ordination was Volker Strauss from the Protestant Church of Luxembourg, Leo Wagener Vicaire general from the Catholic Church as well as the German vicar, Hans-Martin Heins.

She has been a vicar since 2001, the past 7 years for a small community close to Denmark's second largest city, Aarhus.

Marie has always enjoyed working as a priest, she enjoys the diversity in her job and the interaction with people from all walks of life. She is ready to engage with the Church's volunteers and look forward to bring the Danish community in Luxembourg together around the church's activities.

In parallel to her position as vicar she will also be teaching at the European School.

Marie is married to Morten Lindlo and is 42 years old. They have two children. The family's first impression of Luxembourg has been very positive. "We are sure, we quickly will feel at home here"