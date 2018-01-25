X

Cargolux Maintenance celebrates its 100th C-Check

Luxembourg, 25 January 2018 – This week Cargolux celebrates a milestone in the company's history with the completion of the 100th C-Check at its maintenance centre in Luxembourg. Around 10,600 working hours were planned for this C-Check to thoroughly service LX-FCL, a Boeing 747-400 freighter. The maintenance hangar, which can accommodate two Boeing 747 aircraft simultaneously, enables Cargolux to carry out extensive C-Checks as well as smaller A-Checks on its freighters.

The Cargolux Maintenance Centre also offers maintenance work on 747 aircraft for third parties, making it one of the most important aircraft maintenance centres in Europe.

"Our highly qualified and dedicated maintenance staff ensure that our fleet operates at the highest level of safety and performance every day," says Richard Forson, Chief Executive Officer. "This contributes significantly to the commercial success of the airline."

C-Checks are carried out every two years and provide an opportunity to assess the general condition of the aircraft, carry out the necessary maintenance work and ensure the longevity of the fleet.

"The 100th C-Check is proof of the company's performance capability and the high level of market acceptance," says Onno Pietersma, Executive Vice-President Maintenance & Engineering. "We are proud of our entire team, which ensures that on the one hand our current 27 aircraft are safely ready for operation at all times, and on the other hand that orders from several international customers can be carried out in a highly professional manner."

Since 2009, the Cargolux Maintenance & Engineering Team has performed 68 C-Checks on its own aircraft and 32 on other airlines’ aircraft. Thirteen of these extensive and highly specialized maintenance procedures were carried out last year alone.