LIVESTREAM: De Vakanzeprogramm op der TëleeUm Dënschdeg um 20 Auer: De Film "Mir wëllen net bleiwen"
RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg huet fir d'Ouschtervakanz e speziellen Tëleesprogramm.
Dënschdeg 3.4.
18h30 Famillenduell (Rediff)
19h00 Magazin
19h30 Journal
20h00 Mir wëlle net bleiwen (Film, Pascal Becker)
Mëttwoch 4.4.
18h30 Famillenduell (Rediff)
19h00 Magazin
19h30 Journal
20h00 Documentaire: D’Oktoberrevolutioun (Guy Weber)
Donneschdeg 5.4.
18h30 Famillenduell (Rediff)
19h00 Magazin
19h30 Journal
20h00 Oops – den Noah ass fort (Animatiounsfilm)
Freideg 6.4.
18h30 Famillenduell (Rediff)
19h00 Live Planet People!
19h30 Journal
20h00 Live Planet People!
Samschdeg 7.4.
18h30 No Art (Rediff)
19h00 Artbox
19h30 Journal
20h00 Documentaire: Mos Stellarium
Sonndeg 8.4.
18h30 Live Planet People! (Rediff)
19h00 Pisa
19h30 Journal
20h00 Sport
Méindeg 9.4.
18h30 Famillenduell (Rediff)
19h00 Magazin
19h30 Journal
20h00 Goal
Dënschdeg 10.4.
18h30 Famillenduell (Rediff)
19h00 Magazin
19h30 Journal
20h00 1000 Joer Buerg Clierf (Film, Marc Thoma)
Mëttwoch 11.4.
18h30 Famillenduell (Rediff)
19h00 Magazin
19h30 Journal
20h00 Documentaire: Den Tram zu Lëtzebuerg
Donneschdeg 12.4.
18h30 Famillenduell (Rediff)
19h00 Magazin
19h30 Journal
20h00 D’Belle Epoque (Film, Andy Bausch)
Freideg 13.4.
18h30 Famillenduell (Rediff)
19h00 Live Planet People!
19h30 Journal
20h00 Live Planet People! (Rediff)
Samschdeg 14.4.
18h30 No Art (Rediff)
19h00 Artbox
19h30 Journal
20h00 Call Her Madam (Film, Pol Lesch, CNA)
Sonndeg 15.4.
18h30 Live Planet People! (Rediff)
19h00 routwäissgro
19h30 Journal
20h00 Sport