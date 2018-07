How generous are #unemployment benefits in OECD countries?



In the 1st yr, replacement rates (as a % of previous earnings) range from 19% in the US🇺🇸 to 87% in Luxembourg🇱🇺.



Compare your country ⤵️ https://t.co/DFedvnyyIU #OECDinclusive #jobs pic.twitter.com/qFQapeN9hx