Opruff fir DonenFir de Wanter gi Kleeder an Equipement fir Flüchtlinge gebraucht
D'Associatioun "Catch A Smile" huet en Opruff, fir Done lancéiert.
Speziell gebraucht gi Wanter-Strëmp, Pulloveren, Sweatshirten, Wanderschong, Turnschlappen, Zelter, Schlofsäck, Rucksäck, Handyen a Power Banks.
D'Collecte geet nach bis Enn des Mounts.
Fraen- a Kannerkleeder ginn den Ament net gebraucht.
Hei e Portrait vum Fabienne Dimmer, wat sech mat "Catch a Smile" fir Flüchtlingen asetzt:
RTL Introduces - Fabienne Dimmer (03.08.2018)Fabienne Dimmer needs little introduction as den A’s front of house but it’s her drive to help those in need with Catch A Smile that is the eye opener here.
Fabs’ firsthand experiences with refugees across Europe are thought provoking, heart breaking and a far cry from the heady world of the music bizz.