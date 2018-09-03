Opruff fir DonenFir de Wanter gi Kleeder an Equipement fir Flüchtlinge gebraucht

D'Associatioun "Catch A Smile" huet en Opruff, fir Done lancéiert.

Vun RTL
D'Flüchtlingen zu Calais a Bosnien, Serbien a Griichenland brauche fir déi kal Wanterméint waarm Kleeder an Equipement, fir dass och si déi äiseg Temperaturen iwwerstoe kënnen.

Speziell gebraucht gi Wanter-Strëmp, Pulloveren, Sweatshirten, Wanderschong, Turnschlappen, Zelter, Schlofsäck, Rucksäck, Handyen a Power Banks.

D'Collecte geet nach bis Enn des Mounts.

Fraen- a Kannerkleeder ginn den Ament net gebraucht.

Hei e Portrait vum Fabienne Dimmer, wat sech mat "Catch a Smile" fir Flüchtlingen asetzt:

RTL Introduces - Fabienne Dimmer (03.08.2018)
Fabienne Dimmer needs little introduction as den A’s front of house but it’s her drive to help those in need with Catch A Smile that is the eye opener here.

Fabs’ firsthand experiences with refugees across Europe are thought provoking, heart breaking and a far cry from the heady world of the music bizz.