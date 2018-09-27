Lëtzebuerg als Standuert fir Weltraumtechnologie wiisst (27.09.2018) 70 Leit schaffen de Moment schonn an 20 Entreprisen aus dem Weltraumsecteur, 500 Aarbechtsplaze sollen iwwert di nächst 2 Joer nach entstoen.

Mat 3 neie Weltraumentreprisen, déi sech elo hei néierloossen, kommen och erstaunlech Visiounen an Aktivitéiten an eist Land.





Wéi virun enger Zäit ugefaange gouf iwwer Space Mining hei vu Lëtzebuerg aus ze schwätzen, ass de Projet vu villen net besonnesch eescht geholl ginn. An och dat, wat déi 3 nei Weltraumentreprisë fir Aktivitéite vun den USA mat op Lëtzebuerg bréngen, héiert sech e bëssen, wéi Science Fiction un. Made in Space ass eng Entreprise, där hir Aktivitéit d'Konstruktioun am Weltraum an dat op der Internationaler Weltraumstatioun ISS och scho gemaacht huet.

An Zukunft wëllt een awer méi wäit goen, dat mat Hëllef vu Roboteren, déi käschtegënschteg sollen hiergestallt ginn. Haut hätt ee vill méi grouss Visiounen. Et wéilt ee richteg grouss Saachen am Weltall bauen, esou dass een zukünfteg Projeten net méi vun der Äerd aus lancéiert, mee aus dem Weltall selwer.

Hydrosat ass eng Entreprise, déi mat Hëllef vun thermeschen Infrarout-Satellittebiller d'Temperatur vu Planze ka moossen an esou der Agrarindustrie ka bei der effizienter Bewässerung vu Felder hëllefen, esou de CEO vun Hydrosat Royce Dalby. Hien erkläert weider, dass d'Nofro un Iessen op eisem Planéit sech an den nächsten 30 Joer wäert verduebelen, ma leider géif et ëmmer manner neit Waasser ginn an hei wëlle si hëllefen, fir dëse Problem ze bkämpfen.

Cube Rover baut Weltraumroveren, déi d'Uewerfläch vum Mound soll erfuerschen a kommerziell Technologien dofir soll bauen. De Michael Provenzano, President vu Cube Rover erkläert, dass hire Rover eenzegaarteg ass an zwar, well en extrem wéineg géing weien, moduléierbar wier a seng Gréisst verännere kéint.

Mat der Expertise vun der Uni an dem wëssenschaftleche Background, Top-Talenter, dem entspriechende Weltraum-Netzwierk a Finanzéierungsméiglechkeeten an der eegener Nationaler Weltraumagence LSA schéngt eist Land tatsächlech um weltwäite Radar vum Spacebusiness ze sinn.

Hei dat offiziellt Schreiwes:

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Economy, Étienne Schneider, announced today the implementation in Luxembourg of three companies originating from the US and specialized in space. The arrival of Made In Space, Hydrosat and CubeRover further widens the spectrum of activates of the Luxembourg business-oriented space ecosystem and reinforces the Luxembourg space capabilities.

Étienne Schneider stated: "We have managed to forge for the Grand-Duchy a repute of an innovation-focused and progressive location for commercial space initiatives. The success of our development strategy for the space sector, including the recent launch of the Luxembourg Space Agency, is confirmed once more with the settlement in Luxembourg of three space companies that plan to employ up to 85 people in the Grand-Duchy by 2023."

Made In Space, Inc. will open a Luxembourg facility focusing on bringing low-cost robotic systems to the European market. Jason Dunn, Founder & Director at Made In Space, said: "We see our robot arms as being integral to constructing space gateways, building lunar habitats, and assisting in the in-space construction of future space stations. Combining Made In Space's success on orbit with the strategic locale of Luxembourg positions us to develop the best possible product for our customers."

Hydrosat, a data analytics company that converts thermal infrared imagery from space into innovative business products for agriculture and related industries, will establish new headquarters in the Grand Duchy and move its R&D activities to the Luxembourg operations. Royce Dalby, CEO of Hydrosat, said: "We were attracted by the excellent business environment and the cutting-edge data analytics in Luxembourg. All the elements for success are here, thanks to a strong national commitment to the space sector that continues to grow every day."

CubeRover, as spin out organization from Astrobotic Technology, Inc., the space robotics company based in Pittsburgh, USA, will develop next-generation planetary rovers in Luxembourg. Mike Provenzano, President of CubeRover said: "With the launch of CubeRover in the Grand Duchy we will enable customers around the world to begin pursuing lunar science, exploration, and commerce with low-cost rovers. Luxembourg is buzzing with talent and creativity for innovative space technology. The Ministry of the Economy and the newly established Luxembourg Space Agency have been terrific partners and we are excited to continue forging relationships with universities and businesses in this environment as we chart our course to the Moon and beyond."