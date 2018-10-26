© Luc Rollmann / RTL-Archiv

De 15. Dezember fänkt hien elo als neie Chef vum Kommunikatiounsservice vun der Uni Lëtzebuerg un. Dat huet d'Uni e Freideg matgedeelt.

Offizielle Communiqué



The University of Luxembourg welcomes Mr Jean-Paul Hoffmann as its new Head of Communications as from 15 December 2018.

Mr Hoffmann joins the University from Luxembourg's public radio broadcaster, Radio 100komma7, where he served as general manager since August 2013. Prior to that, he was Vice-President Corporate Communications at satellite operator SES. He started his career working as a journalist and later as the managing editor of the weekly Lëtzebuerger Land. Mr Hoffmann holds a Licence degree in journalism and communications from Université Libre de Bruxelles.

"We are delighted to welcome Jean-Paul Hoffmann to the University. We are convinced that he will be an excellent addition to our team with his long-term experience and expertise in different fields of communication," comments Prof Stéphane Pallage, Rector of the University.

Among other tasks, Mr Hoffmann will work on the University's communications strategy and further develop its communications platforms and processes.