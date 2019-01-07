© Cargolux

E méi speziellen Design huet eng 747-400 vun der Cargolux. Hei gëtt d'Partenariat mat Sea Life an dem Whale and Dolfin Conservationpromouvéiert. Ma net nëmmen dat. Nieft de Logoe sinn och nach zwee Beluga-Walen ze gesinn, de Little Grey an de Little White. Si sinn nämlech déi zwee éischt Walen, déi mam neie Projet nees an d'Fräiheet ausgesat solle ginn.Déi 2 Belugae goufen am Alter vun 2 respektiv 3 Joer a Russland gefaangen a koumen an en Aquarium bei Shanghai. Vill Leit hu sech dofir agesat an och duerchgesat, datt d'Déieren nees ausgesat solle ginn. Fir datt si dann och do iwwerliewe kënnen, gëtt aktuell mat hinnen a China trainéiert. Wann déi haut 12 Joer al Déieren da prett sinn, gi si vu Shanghai an Island transportéiert, wou si an enger Bucht vun der Insel Heimaey bal wéi a Fräiheet kënne liewen.Fir d'Déieren dohinner ze kréien spillt d'Cargolux eng grouss Roll, well si se eben am Fréijoer aus China bis an Island wäert fléien. Dat ass e Vol vun 12 Stonnen, bei enger Rees vun iwwer 30 Stonnen. Op laang Siicht soll et dann net bei dësen zwee Wale bleiwen, well nach ronn 3.000 Delfinen a Walen a Gefaangenschaft liewen an iergendwann sollen ausgesat ginn.

D’Cargolux huet iwwerdeems streng Oploen, wat den Transport vun Déieren allgemeng ugeet. Weder Juegdtropheeën, nach menacéiert Aarten oder Afen, déi fir Labostester bestëmmt sinn, gi vun der Lëtzebuerger Frachtfluchgesellschaft geflunn. An och Déieren aus dem Zoo nëmmen dann, wann et ëm den Erhalt vun enger Aart geet.



Hei den offizielle Communiqué

Belugas on board – SEALIFE Trust and Cargolux join forces for an epic journey to the world’s first open water whale sanctuary



Europe’s leading all-cargo airline Cargolux becomes the official transport partner working with SEA LIFE Trust and project partner, Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), to help move two beluga whales, Little Grey and Little White, 6,000 miles from China to Iceland in

Spring 2019

A specially branded plane has been unveiled which features Little Grey and Little White on a Boeing 747-400ERF freighter. The plane will help transport the two whales along with a care team to the world’s first open water sanctuary for beluga whales

Monday 7th January 2019: The SEA LIFE TRUST has today announced that Europe’s leading all-cargo airline Cargolux will sponsor the flight to help relocate Little Grey and Little White the beluga whales 6,000 miles from China to Iceland in spring 2019.

The complex journey will see the two belugas move from Changfeng Ocean World in Shanghai, China, via land, air and eventually by sea to the large sanctuary in a natural bay at Heimaey, one of the Westman Islands, located off the southern coast of Iceland.

The secluded bay, will be the world’s first open water sanctuary for beluga whales in a ground-breaking global marine welfare project. The bay, which measures up to 32,000 sqm with a depth of up to 10m has been chosen to provide a more natural sub-Arctic environment and wild habitat for these amazing whales to call home.

Andy Bool, Head of SEA LIFE Trust, said: “This is a complex but truly inspiring project to be working on and we are extremely grateful to Cargolux for their generosity in becoming our official transport partner and helping us move Little White and Little Grey to their new, more natural home. Cargolux has years of experience working on many of the most logistically intricate projects and their teams have been working with our animal care team, veterinarians and marine experts to ensure we provide the very best journey for Little Grey and Little White.”

Bool continues: “We have also been working with Little Grey and Little White for months preparing them for the journey which includes specialist equipment and bespoke stretchers as well as a whole host of leading animal experts who will work around-the-clock as the whales make the journey to their new home.”

Richard Forson, Cargolux President and Chief Executive Officer added: “Cargolux is honoured to have been entrusted with two such incredible whales. This is a ground-breaking project and one which our animal transport experts are proud to be part of. We are meticulously preparing for the move this spring to ensure a seamless journey for Little Grey and Little White.”

This undertaking is a natural follow-up to the increasing amount of measures that the airline has taken to raise awareness about the necessity to promote conservation, preserve the environment, and fight illegal animal trade. Cargolux has a history of engagement for environmental consciousness, and animal welfare in particular. As a signatory of the UN Global Compact and a company committed to the UN’s Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goals, conservation and sustainable development rank high on Cargolux’s list of priorities. Partnerships such as this one are of prime importance for the airline and reflect its engagement and that of its employees.

Travel fact file: (Infographic can be found here)

How will Little Grey and Little White travel from China to Iceland?



The complex logistical challenge of transporting two beluga whales by air, land and sea is being carefully planned by a team of global experts with experience in transporting marine mammals. The 6,000-miles journey will take around 24 hours to complete - from the time Little Grey and Little White leave Changfeng Ocean World in Shanghai and arrive at the sanctuary on Heimaey Island.



1. The journey will begin at Changfeng Ocean World in Shanghai. Each beluga will be individually lifted onto specially designed stretchers measured to their physical requirements and carefully placed into specially built transportation boxes before they are lifted out of the aquarium by crane and placed carefully into two lorries



2. Little Grey and Little White will then travel by road, from Changfeng Ocean World to Pu Dong International airport, where a specially chartered cargo plane will be waiting on the runway to fly them to Keflavik Airport in Iceland



3. Following the flight, Little Grey and Little White will be transferred on to two individual lorries on a two hour drive from the airport to the ferry port and then transported by ferry from the airport to Heimaey, a crossing that takes around 30 minutes



4. Once the ferry has docked on Heimaey Island, the lorries will drive a short distance to the town of Vestmannaeyjar where Little Grey and Little White will be transferred to the beluga sanctuary landside facility and placed into a special care pool so they can be assessed following their journey.

Project overview:

Created in partnership with WDC, the SEA LIFE TRUST Beluga Whale Sanctuary is one of the biggest developments in captive whale and dolphin care and protection in decades and the first of its kind to be created for cetaceans.

Cathy Williamson, WDC policy manager, concluded: “Whales and dolphins are highly intelligent creatures and are not suited to being held in a small pool performing tricks. It is hoped that this project will help to encourage the rehabilitation of more captive whales into a more natural environment in the future, and one day bring an end to the use of whales and dolphins for human entertainment. We are hugely grateful to Cargolux for helping to make this a reality.”

Visitors to Heimaey will be able to learn more about Little White and Little Grey and the sanctuary in a landside visitor centre which will be completed in 2019. It will offer limited and discreet viewing of the whales. This will be very carefully controlled to ensure the two whales will not be disturbed in their new and very natural environment.

Backed by a donation from Merlin Entertainments and supported by the world’s largest chain of family aquariums, SEA LIFE, the sanctuary will comprise of a stunning natural sea inlet in Klettsvik Bay and include a landside care facility and visitor centre

For more information about the SEA LIFE TRUST Beluga Whale Sanctuary, visit www.sealifetrust.org.