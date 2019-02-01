Fir dat ganzt Joer kënnt een op ronn 10,3 Milliarden Dollar.



Hei d'Schreiwes:

ArcelorMittal announces the publication of fourth quarter and full year 2018 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

1 February 2019 - ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of fourth quarter and full year 2018 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of approximately 20 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

Ebitda consensus estimates