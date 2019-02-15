Mam Master, deen iwwert 2 Joer geet, sollen 20 Studenten ausgebilt ginn a fir de Space Secteur zu Lëtzebuerg prett gemaach ginn.



Et wéilt een nämlech net nëmmen op Experten am Ausland zeréckgräifen, fir am Beräich vun der Weltraumrecherche virunzekommen, et wéilt ee seng eegen Experten forméieren, esou de Wirtschaftsminister Etienne Schneider bei der offizieller Presentatioun vum neie Studiegaang. Entweder fir déi Leit dann an Entreprisen ënnerzekréien, déi se brauchen, oder awer fir datt se hir eege Start Up lancéieren.

De Moment gëtt et schonn ee Master, dee mam Beräich vum Space ze dinn huet, deen ass awer an der Haaptsaach op den Droit axéiert. Beim neie Studium solle verschidden Disziplinne mat integréiert ginn, et soll den technesche Volet ofgedeckt ginn, zum Beispill mat der Robotik. Donieft gëtt am Master d’commerciale Gestioun geléiert, och de legale Kader fënnt hei seng Plaz.

Iwwer 3 Joer kascht dëse Master 4 Milliounen Euro. D’Studiegebühre leie bei 2.000 Euro pro Semester.



Hei d'Schreiwes:



The University of Luxembourg launches a unique Interdisciplinary Space Master in line with the Government's SpaceResources.lu initiative (15.02.2019)





In fall 2019, the University of Luxembourg launches a two-year Interdisciplinary Space Master program. This Master study program, set up in collaboration with the Luxembourg Space Agency, aims to provide students with the engineering skills required in the burgeoning space industry, along with in depth knowledge to manage space-related business activities.

In 1985, a public-private partnership effort launched Société Européenne des Satellites, today known as global satellite operator SES. Over the last decades, further space-related services and businesses have developed alongside SES shaping a vibrant space economy. As a leader in commercial space, Luxembourg is following a unique space strategy focused on creating an attractive ecosystem for NewSpace companies. The Grand Duchy launched SpaceResources.lu in 2016 to establish the country as a centre for the exploration and utilisation of space resources.

The Interdisciplinary Space Master is an integral part of this strategy while developing the specific skills needed to pioneer a new and sustainable space industry in Luxembourg. "With the new study programme, the University responds to the growing need for graduates who are uniquely qualified to contribute to a growing and dynamic industry," says Stéphane Pallage, Rector of the University of Luxembourg.

This unique Interdisciplinary Space Master clearly differentiates from master programs offered at other universities. It aims to give participants who already possess an engineering or scientific background the additional technical expertise in areas needed to support Luxembourg's space industry along with a strong grounding in business.

To ensure the programme to meet business requirements, the Master Course was developed with input from important public and industry players in the space sector. Some of these companies endorse the programme by offering internships to students.

Étienne Schneider, Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy said: "The Interdisciplinary Space Master further reinforces the dynamism of the national sector driven by the SpaceResources.lu initiative and the appeal of space and its potential. By training skilled and business-minded space experts, the Master programme blends in with the Luxembourg government's objective to become Europe's hub for NewSpace activities, in particular in the field of exploration and use of resources in space."





