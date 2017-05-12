Herzogin Kate zu LëtzebuergWat schreift déi international Press iwwer d'Visite?
De royale Besuch huet en Donneschden déi national Press dominéiert, ma och d'Kollegen aus dem Ausland hu sech fir d'Kate interesséiert.
Young boy shies away from giving Duchess Kate flowers at ceremony in Luxembourg to mark the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of London. pic.twitter.com/mqI8aTCkzN— ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2017
BILD.de: Luxemburg feiert Herzogin Kate
BBC: Duchess of Cambridge visits Luxembourg to mark 150 year treaty
DAILY EXPRESS: Something BLUE!
GOOD MORNING AMERICA: Princess Kate visits Luxembourg on solo royal tour
DAILYMAIL: Her royal cryness!
ET CANADA: Kate Middleton Comforts A Crying Boy
EVENING STANDARD: Boy has a bout of shyness after greeting radiant Duchess of Cambridge in Luxembourg
THE SUN: Kate Middleton’s arrival in Luxembourg too much for one shy boy
VOGUE: The Duchess of Cambridge - This Week In Pictures