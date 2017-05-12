Herzogin Kate zu LëtzebuergWat schreift déi international Press iwwer d'Visite?

De royale Besuch huet en Donneschden déi national Press dominéiert, ma och d'Kollegen aus dem Ausland hu sech fir d'Kate interesséiert.

Hei e klengen Iwwerbléck iwwert dat wat geschriwwe gouf ...



BILD.de: Luxemburg feiert Herzogin Kate

BBC: Duchess of Cambridge visits Luxembourg to mark 150 year treaty

DAILY EXPRESS: Something BLUE!

GOOD MORNING AMERICA: Princess Kate visits Luxembourg on solo royal tour

DAILYMAIL: Her royal cryness!

ET CANADA: Kate Middleton Comforts A Crying Boy

EVENING STANDARD: Boy has a bout of shyness after greeting radiant Duchess of Cambridge in Luxembourg

THE SUN: Kate Middleton’s arrival in Luxembourg too much for one shy boy

VOGUE: The Duchess of Cambridge - This Week In Pictures