An der Nuecht op e Freideg ass d'Prinzessin Madeleine vu Schweden hiert drëtt Kand kritt an nëmmen e puer Stonne méi spéit, konnt déi frëschgebake Mamm d'Spidol zu Stockholm nees verloossen. D'Gebuert war ouni Komplikatiounen.Um Site vum Kinnekshaus gouf doropshin net nëmmen déi alleréischt Foto vun der Prinzessin verëffentlecht, déi den houfrege Papp Chris O'Neil selwer gemaach huet, ma och d'Gléckwënsch vun der Kinneksfamill.

Their Majesties:

- We are happy for the arrival of Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill’s third child, and grateful that all has gone well for mother and child. Now we look very much forward to getting to know the new family member!

The Crown Princess Couple:

- We are so happy for the entire family and we wish the new family member a warm welcome.

The Prince Couple:

- We share the joy of Madeleine and Christopher, and of Leonore and Nicolas who finally get to meet their long awaited little sister. We look forward to meeting her!

Mr O’Neill’s mother, Mrs Eva-Maria O’Neill; Mr O’Neill’s sisters, Mrs Tatjana d’Abo and Countess Natasha von Abensperg und Traun with families:

- We are delighted with the news of Madeleine and Christopher’s little baby girl, and the little sister of Leonore and Nicolas. We send them our warmest wishes and look forward to seeing them.