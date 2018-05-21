Royal WeddingDéi éischt dräi offiziell Hochzäitsfotoe sinn do

Zwee Deeg nom Jo-Wuert, goufen e Méindeg déi éischt dräi offiziell Hochzäitsfotoe vum Harry a vum Meghan publizéiert.

Vun RTL
© twitter/KensingtonRoyal Foto: Alexi Lubomirski
D'Fotoe sinn am Windsor Castle vum Alexi Lubomirski gemaach ginn. De britesche Fashion-Fotograf hat och schonns d'Verlobungsfotoen vun der Koppel gemaach.