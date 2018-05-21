Royal WeddingDéi éischt dräi offiziell Hochzäitsfotoe sinn do
Zwee Deeg nom Jo-Wuert, goufen e Méindeg déi éischt dräi offiziell Hochzäitsfotoe vum Harry a vum Meghan publizéiert.
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21. Mai 2018
They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21. Mai 2018