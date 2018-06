Today we announced two exciting things: (1) we just crossed 1 billion monthly actives on Instagram and (2) the launch of IGTV, our latest product. IGTV is video, re-imagined for mobile; long-form vertical video from the creators you love. While all these creators are on Instagram, they’ve yet to be able to share longer videos with their fans on IG. Today that changes with IGTV. We’re excited to make this available to all one billion of you!

