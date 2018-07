NVIDIA and the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg have established a cooperation to support scientists and engineers in solving society’s most important challenges using artificial intelligence and high performance computing.



A memorandum of understanding was signed today on behalf of NVIDIA, the leader in AI computing, and the Luxembourg Government by Jaap Zuiderveld, NVIDIA Vice President of Sales and Marketing, EMEA and India, and Luxembourg’s Prime Minister, Xavier Bettel.



Spearheaded by the Government’s “Digital Luxembourg” initiative, the cooperation will focus on training students, scientists, and industry and startup employees working in diverse research fields. Areas of particular interest include energy and the environment, autonomous driving and transportation, robotics, financial services and healthcare.



“NVIDIA’s AI computing platform is the principal tool used by scientists, researchers and businesses worldwide to harness the power of artificial intelligence,” said Zuiderveld. “This cooperation will bring together NVIDIA and Digital Luxembourg in our shared mission to enable, support and inform the AI ecosystem.”



“AI is a horizontal technology and we want to make sure that Luxembourg’s AI researchers and businesses have access to cutting-edge technology. This is about training the AI trainers and developing crucial skills for our ecosystem's future,” stated Xavier Bettel.



“AI and high performance computing are at the core of the ongoing transformation in life sciences and medicine. We are very excited about the cooperation with NVIDIA as this will make Luxembourg an even more attractive place for biomedical and healthcare research and entrepreneurship”, noted Prof. Rudi Balling, Director of the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biology, a research center of the University of Luxembourg.



“NVIDIA is the world leader for AI computing technology, that’s why we work with their platform in our experimental self-driving vehicle. This new cooperation will allow us to stay ahead of the curve scientifically and build a strong AI ecosystem in Luxembourg. Furthermore, the SnT researchers are thrilled to participate in the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute University Ambassador Program, by having SnT researchers become NVIDIA certified trainers and teaching NVIDIA centered classes for the academic public”, commented Prof. Björn Ottersten, Director of the Interdisciplinary Center for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT) at the University of Luxembourg.