View this post on Instagram

@hypebeaststyle: Here’s your first look at @louisvuitton’s Horizon Earphones. The wireless set features 3.5 hours of listening time on a single charge and an intuitive touch control element. Additionally the charging case provides the earphones with a total of 20 hours of battery life. It’ll be available in four colorways and sell for approximately 5 USD. Stay tuned for its release info. Photo: Louis Vuitton