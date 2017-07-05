Op TwitterGary Lineker mécht de Geck mat de Rangers
D'Victoire vun Nidderkuer géint d'Rangers huet fir vill Reaktioune gesuergt, dorënner och déi vum Gary Lineker, déi scho bal 40'000 "Likes" op Twitter huet
This is the FC Progres Niederkorn Wikipedia page after beating Rangers pic.twitter.com/0MvY7hu4gQ— $åüsâgéà (@KeeperThamos) July 4, 2017
Rangers lost to a club in Luxembourg. Not Luxembourg but a club in Luxembourg. Not the best team in Luxembourg, the 4th best in Luxembourg.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 4, 2017
FC Progres: 'We've just handed Rangers their most embarrassing defeat of their history'— ByTheMinute SPFL (@ByTheMinSPFL) July 5, 2017
Supreme Court: 'Hold my beer'
The Rangers European Campaign 2017 pic.twitter.com/mmYCyBwdre— 1888fc (@1888Fc) July 4, 2017
BREAKING: All future 2017/18 UEFA Europa League results void as Rangers are no longer competing in the competition.— Celtic FC News (@Celtic1888News) July 4, 2017