Um Mëttwoch den Owend hate sech scho ganz vill Leit zu Réiser afonnt, fir d'Soirée "Europa Donna".

De Livestream vum de Réiser Päerdsdeeg

Zäitplang a Resultater



12:00 competition n°1, CSI YH , 120/130 cm Prix l'Essentiel

14:00 competition n°4, CSI**, 115cm Prix Tageblatt

16:00 competition n°7, CSI**, 135 cm Mako Masters

19:00 Agility Luxembourg

20:00 Grand Chef's Pizza'n Pasta Contest by Gault & Millau

Friday 7th July

10:00 competition n°2, CSI YH, 120/130 cm Prix Galerie Moderne

12:00 competition n°5, CSI**, 120 cm Prix Caves Wengler

15:00 competition n°6, CSI**, 125 cm Prix ABSC

19:30 Horse Games – D'Arc Angels Lëtzebuerg

20:00 BBQ Showcooking in white by Eldo Radio and Windsor

Réiser Päerdsdeeg 25th Birthday Party



Saturday 8th July

10:00 competition n°3, CSI YH, 120/130 Prix Cimalux

11:30 competition n°8, CSI**, 130 cm, Prix Baloise Assurances

14:00 competition n°9, CSI**, 140 cm, Prix City Concorde

16:30 competition n°10, CSI**, 120 cm, Prix Pro Constructions

18:30 Horse Games – d'Arc Angels Lëtzebuerg

19:00 competition n°11 SIX BARRES Prix Freelander's

20:00 Sunset Dinner over the Green by Veuve Cliquot

All restaurants and bars are open

Sunday 9th July

10:00 competition n°12, CSI** 130 cm Prix Loterie Nationale

11:00 competition n°13, CSI** 135 cm Prix Losch Luxembourg

13:30 Jump & Drive (bicycles) by Arnold Kontz Group

15:00 competition n°14, CSI**, 145 cm Grand-Prix de Roeser by Gemeng Réiser – Haestens – Blanc de Foussy FEI Longines ranking class

18:00 Remise des prix et trophées





