12:00 competition n°1, CSI YH , 120/130 cm Prix l'Essentiel
14:00 competition n°4, CSI**, 115cm Prix Tageblatt
16:00 competition n°7, CSI**, 135 cm Mako Masters
19:00 Agility Luxembourg
20:00 Grand Chef's Pizza'n Pasta Contest by Gault & Millau
Friday 7th July
10:00 competition n°2, CSI YH, 120/130 cm Prix Galerie Moderne
12:00 competition n°5, CSI**, 120 cm Prix Caves Wengler
15:00 competition n°6, CSI**, 125 cm Prix ABSC
19:30 Horse Games – D'Arc Angels Lëtzebuerg
20:00 BBQ Showcooking in white by Eldo Radio and Windsor
Réiser Päerdsdeeg 25th Birthday Party
Saturday 8th July
10:00 competition n°3, CSI YH, 120/130 Prix Cimalux
11:30 competition n°8, CSI**, 130 cm, Prix Baloise Assurances
14:00 competition n°9, CSI**, 140 cm, Prix City Concorde
16:30 competition n°10, CSI**, 120 cm, Prix Pro Constructions
18:30 Horse Games – d'Arc Angels Lëtzebuerg
19:00 competition n°11 SIX BARRES Prix Freelander's
20:00 Sunset Dinner over the Green by Veuve Cliquot
All restaurants and bars are open
Sunday 9th July
10:00 competition n°12, CSI** 130 cm Prix Loterie Nationale
11:00 competition n°13, CSI** 135 cm Prix Losch Luxembourg
13:30 Jump & Drive (bicycles) by Arnold Kontz Group
15:00 competition n°14, CSI**, 145 cm Grand-Prix de Roeser by Gemeng Réiser – Haestens – Blanc de Foussy FEI Longines ranking class
18:00 Remise des prix et trophées
