Ballon d’OrModric, Ronaldo, Messi... Hei ginn et déi 30 Nominéiert
E Méindeg goufen déi am ganzen 30 Nominéiert Spiller fir de Ballon d'Or presentéiert.
Zënter 1956 gëtt am internationale Fussball dee beschte Spiller gesicht a mam Ballon d'Or ausgezeechent.
Bis 1995 konnte just europäesch Futtballer gewielt ginn, bis 2007 dunn international Spiller an europäesche Veräiner an zënter 2007 kann all Spiller weltwäit nominéiert ginn, egal a wéi engem Veräin ee spillt.
Organiséiert gëtt d'Präisiwwerreechung traditionell vu France Football.
Hei alleguerten déi Nominéiert op ee Bléck!
30/30
30/30
👌 @raphaelvarane
🇫🇷 France
⚽ Defender
📍 @realmadrid
2⃣5⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/RS5cclP8jn#ballondor
29/30
29/30
👌 @LuisSuarez9
🇺🇾 Uruguay
⚽ Forward
📍 @FCBarcelona
3⃣1⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/HBYtFuOmK1#ballondor
28/30
28/30
👌 @MoSalah
🇪🇬 Egypt
⚽ Forward
📍 @LFC
2⃣6⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/pHGYz16je5 #ballondor
27/30
27/30
👌 @SergioRamos
🇪🇸 Spain
⚽ Defender
📍 @realmadrid
3⃣2⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/dkhLk35xKe #ballondor
26/30
26/30
👌 @ivanrakitic
🇭🇷 Croatia
⚽ Midfielder
📍 @FCBarcelona
3⃣0⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/0u1tRwdfLe#ballondor
25/30
25/30
👌 @paulpogba
🇫🇷 France
⚽ Midfielder
📍 @ManUtd
2⃣5⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/TVpdbFnEg9 #ballondor
24/30
24/30
👌 Jan Oblak
🇸🇮 Slovenia
⚽ Goalkeeper
📍 @Atleti
2⃣6⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/b0gTHhIglD #ballondor
23/30
23/30
👌 @neymarjr
🇧🇷 Brazil
⚽ Forward
📍 @PSG_inside
2⃣6⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/tQyB9Jlx2u #ballondor
22/30
22/30
👌 Luka Modric
🇭🇷 Croatia
⚽ Midfielder
📍 @realmadrid
3⃣3⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/y3VLt9O2WY #ballondor
21/30
21/30
👌 Lionel Messi
🇦🇷 Argentina
⚽ Forward
📍 @FCBarcelona
3⃣1⃣ years old
🏆 5-times winner (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015)
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/97jAzy0DYQ #ballondor
20/30
20/30
👌 @KMbappe
🇫🇷 France
⚽ Forward
📍 @PSG_inside
1⃣9⃣ years old
🍼 #kopatrophy nominee
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/J8eZb6NdIx#ballondor
19/30
19/30
👌 @MarceloM12
🇧🇷 Brazil
⚽ Defender
📍 @realmadrid
3⃣0⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/nQoVoa1BB3#ballondor
18/30
18/30
👌 Sadio Mané
🇸🇳 Senegal
⚽ Forward
📍 @LFC
2⃣6⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/J1NfVrwRR7 #ballondor
17/30
17/30
👌 @MarioMandzukic9
🇭🇷 Croatia
⚽ Forward
📍 @juventusfc
3⃣2⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/ZSY7Hc76qD#ballondor
16/30
16/30
👌 Hugo Lloris
🇫🇷 France
⚽ Goalkeeper
📍 @SpursOfficial
3⃣1⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/pI4PpW8Wm4 #ballondor
15/30
15/30
👌 @nglkante
🇫🇷 France
⚽ Midfielder
📍 @ChelseaFC
2⃣7⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/fJXS6DEFHb#ballondor
14/30
14/30
👌 @HKane
🏴 England
⚽ Forward
📍 @SpursOfficial
2⃣5⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/Lgs64POcKY #ballondor
13/30
13/30
👌 @isco_alarcon
🇪🇸 Spain
⚽ Midfielder
📍 @realmadrid
2⃣6⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/rasywJqHeF#ballondor
12/30
12/30
👌 @hazardeden10
🇧🇪 Belgium
⚽ Forward
📍 @ChelseaFC
2⃣7⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/1i2CHKVhYf#ballondor
11/30
11/30
👌 @AntoGriezmann
🇫🇷 France
⚽ Forward
📍 @Atleti
2⃣7⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/q2kX6zxX4z #ballondor
10/30
10/30
👌 @diegogodin
🇺🇾 Uruguay
⚽ Defender
📍 @Atleti
3⃣2⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/5urxSpIsRt#ballondor
9/30
9/30
👌 Roberto Firmino
🇧🇷 Brazil
⚽ Forward
📍 @LFC
2⃣7⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/0WgOTCTl1Q #ballondor
8/30
8/30
👌 @DeBruyneKev
🇧🇪 Belgium
⚽ Midfielder
📍 @ManCity
2⃣7⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/ISXTq1Yhv9 #ballondor
7/30
7/30
👌 @Cristiano
🇵🇹 Portugal
⚽ Forward
📍 @juventusfc
3⃣3⃣ years old
🏆 5-time winner (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/PuSb2n2x5Z#ballondor
6/30
6/30
👌 @thibautcourtois
🇧🇪 Belgium
⚽ Goalkeeper
📍 @realmadrid
2⃣6⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/tSfnwAk5CG#ballondor
5/30
5/30
👌 @ECavaniOfficial
🇺🇾 Uruguay
⚽ Forward
📍 @PSG_inside
3⃣1⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/7gcALNyrGA#ballondor
4/30
4/30
👌 @Benzema
🇫🇷 France
⚽ Forward
📍 @realmadrid
3⃣0⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/2OUkkXG9zm#ballondor
3/30
3/30
👌 @GarethBale11
🏴 Wales
⚽ Forward
📍 @realmadrid
2⃣9⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/ohx0PBMsFf#ballondor
2/30
2/30
👌 @Alissonbecker
🇧🇷 Brazil
⚽ Goalkeeper
📍 @LFC
2⃣6⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/clubC8GldK #ballondor
1/30
1/30
👌 @aguerosergiokun
⚽ Forward
📍 @ManCity
3⃣0⃣ years old
The nominees ▶ https://t.co/clubC8GldK#ballondor
