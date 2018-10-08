Ballon d’OrModric, Ronaldo, Messi... Hei ginn et déi 30 Nominéiert

E Méindeg goufen déi am ganzen 30 Nominéiert Spiller fir de Ballon d'Or presentéiert.

Vum David Winter (RTL.lu)

Zënter 1956 gëtt am internationale Fussball dee beschte Spiller gesicht a mam Ballon d'Or ausgezeechent.

Bis 1995 konnte just europäesch Futtballer gewielt ginn, bis 2007 dunn international Spiller an europäesche Veräiner an zënter 2007 kann all Spiller weltwäit nominéiert ginn, egal a wéi engem Veräin ee spillt.

Organiséiert gëtt d'Präisiwwerreechung traditionell vu France Football.

Hei alleguerten déi Nominéiert op ee Bléck!

