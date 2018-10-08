Zënter 1956 gëtt am internationale Fussball dee beschte Spiller gesicht a mam Ballon d'Or ausgezeechent.



Bis 1995 konnte just europäesch Futtballer gewielt ginn, bis 2007 dunn international Spiller an europäesche Veräiner an zënter 2007 kann all Spiller weltwäit nominéiert ginn, egal a wéi engem Veräin ee spillt.



Organiséiert gëtt d'Präisiwwerreechung traditionell vu France Football.

Hei alleguerten déi Nominéiert op ee Bléck!



