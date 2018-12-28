FuttballBlyth Spartans gëtt vu "Visit North Korea" gesponsert
D'Ekipp aus der sechster englescher Liga huet en neie Sponsor fonnt.
Today we are proud to announce our new sponsorship agreement with @Blyth_Spartans F.C. We are grateful for the chance to support clubs in the North East of England! #DPRK #Northkorea #HowayBlyth #blyhhttps://t.co/gSwrNFYRde— Visit North Korea (@Visit_DPRK) December 27, 2018
"Visit North Korea" organiséiert Reesen an Touren an Nordkorea, engem Land, wat u sech zimlech vum Rescht vun der Welt ofgeschiermt ass.
For those that like to travel to far flung places our new @Blyth_Spartans advertiser @Visit_DPRK would love to hear from you! Thanks to @Visit_DPRK for your support and if anyone there needs a team to follow @Blyth_Spartans isn't be a bad choice 👍 pic.twitter.com/iP86GI08Q8— Mark Scott (@BSAFCCommercial) December 27, 2018
Fans dogéint hunn dëse Schratt vun de Spartans net esou gutt opgeholl an et gouf Kritik an de soziale Medien.
How bizarre is this!?!😮— Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) December 27, 2018
'Visit North Korea' have brought an advertising board at @Blyth_Spartans!
They say they're "proud to help support the great English game" adding "we aim to help people broaden their horizons & think differently about the world."
Pic: @Nonleaguenomads pic.twitter.com/sJZ8AiSx3Y