FuttballBlyth Spartans gëtt vu "Visit North Korea" gesponsert

D'Ekipp aus der sechster englescher Liga huet en neie Sponsor fonnt.

Vun RTL
© Mark Scott Twitter
D'Portal, mat deem Touristen an Nordkorea solle gelackert ginn, ass elo den neie Sponsor vun de Blyth Spartans. D'Internetsäit, déi net dem Nordkoreanesche Staat gehéiert, ass net nëmme Sponsor um Terrain, ma soll och Visibilitéit um Internetsitt an an den Optrëtter an de soziale Medien kréien.




"Visit North Korea" organiséiert Reesen an Touren an Nordkorea, engem Land, wat u sech zimlech vum Rescht vun der Welt ofgeschiermt ass.




Fans dogéint hunn dëse Schratt vun de Spartans net esou gutt opgeholl an et gouf Kritik an de soziale Medien.