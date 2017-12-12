CyclissemD'Equipe vu Leopard Pro Cycling steet
12 Coureure gehéieren zum Team vun der Lëtzebuerger UCI-Continental-Equipe.
Mario Spengler, Schwäiz
Konrad Gessner, Däitschland
Filip Maciejuk, Polen
Et hunn awer och e puer Coureuren d'Equipe verlooss, dorënner och den Tom Wirtgen, dee bei déi belsch Equipe AGO-Aqua Protect wiesselt.
An der Equipe fuere 4 Lëtzebuerger:
Pit Leyder
Gaëtan Pons (Lëtzebuerger zanter dem 1. Januar 2017)
Pit Schlechter
Luc Wirtgen
An hei de Communiqué vum Dënschdeg den Owend vun der Equipe:
LEOPARD PRO CYCLING COMPLETES TEAM FOR 2018 CAMPAIGN
JUST DAYS AFTER THE FIRST TEAM CAMP PRIOR TO THE 2018 SEASON, LEOPARD PRO CYCLING ANNOUNCES ITS ROSTER FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON. AFTER A BUSY PERIOD, THE LUXEMBOURGISH UCI CONTINENTAL TEAM CAN CONFIRM THAT IT WILL START THE SEASON WITH TWELVE VERY TALENTED RIDERS.
Quite a few changes to Leopard roster
In the last weeks, Leopard Pro Cycling has been active with presenting three new signings. First there was Mario Spengler. Coming from the well-known BMC Development Team, the Swiss is ready to have a great 2018 campaign as it's the first season that he is able to focus solely on cycling. Another signing is the German Konrad Gessner, who makes the move from the German Rad Net Rose Team. With the fast legs of Gessner in the ranks, Leopard is more than confident to head into bunch sprint finishes. Last, there is also Filip Maciejuk, the bronzen medal winner at the UCI World Junior ITT Championships in Bergen. Being more than just a time trial specialist, the Pole hopes to develop more and more into a complete rider.
Opposite to the new additions, Leopard Pro Cycling also had some outgoing transfers. First of all, the contracts of four of the riders have not been renewed. Therefore Laurent Vanden Bak decided to end his cycling career, whereas Jan Dieteren and John Mandrysch found a new team in the respectively German LKT Team Brandenburg and Dauner D&DQ-Akkon outfit. Carmelo Foti is not yet sure about his future plans. At the end of 2017, Leopard Pro Cycling also part ways with Luxembourgish youngster Tom Wirtgen, who joins the Belgian AGO-Aqua Protect team and with Estonian Aksel Nõmmela, who will move to the Dutch BEAT Cycling Club side.
Markus Zingen, Team Manager: "After a successful year 2017 we are looking optimistic towards the upcoming season. There is always room for improvement and therefore we want to work on our weak points and keep our strengths. Most important is to build a real unit and to be present as a team which will lead to success. With only three, but strong new riders I expect to reach this goal pretty fast."
