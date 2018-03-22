Während enger Trainingssortie Enn Januar a Südafrika waren dem Bob Jungels seng zwee Equipiere vun hanne vun engem Camion ugestouss ginn. Beim Laurens de Plus goufen an der Klinik ënnert anerem Prellungen un de Longen an un den Niere festgestallt. Hie konnt d'Klinik no e puer Deeg nees verloossen.

De Petr Vakoc hat et méi schlëmm erwëscht. Bei him goufe Bréch un der Wirbelsail diagnostizéiert. Den Tschech huet mussen operéiert ginn a war knapp 8 Wochen an der Klinik. Zanter Mëtt Mäerz ass de Vakoc elo nees doheem zu Prag an do schafft de 25 Joer ale Coureur u senger Rehabilitatioun.



Nach däerf de Co-Equipier vum Bob Jungels sech net op e Vëlo setzen, ma den Tschech huet eng Alternativ fonnt, hie fiert einfach am leien.







Has been while since I felt some drops of sweat from excercise on my face. Really missed it! Working hard to get #BackToThePack pic.twitter.com/cQQMNQ7NgZ

Schreiwes um Site vun der Ekipp Quick-Step Floors



After being hospitalized for several weeks due to a road accident in South Africa where he and teammate Laurens De Plus were clipped by a truck while training, Petr Vakoč has finally returned to his home in Prague for good.

The accident happened at the end of January and left Petr with several broken vertebrae that needed surgery, followed by a long period of complete rest, but since the past week, the 25-year-old Czech began a focused rehabilitation program, which he now looks forward to continue from his home in Prague.

"I can't tell you how great it is to be back home after such a long time in the hospital, first in South Africa and most recently in Prague, at the Motol University Hospital. Of course, it is tough being sidelined with a view to a long rehabilitation period when all you want is to ride your bike, but I am feeling lucky knowing I will come back again", Petr said.

"It will take some months before I return to competition, but I am really motivated and it is a great comfort knowing I am in good hands with the team and my family. I have just pedaled for the first time at my home, after hanging a bike from my ceiling and mounting it to a Tacx trainer. I am still not allowed to pedal seated but I am so happy I can start moving the legs and work to get back to the pack!"

Over the next period, Petr will continue his rehabilitation program, which looks to steadily build up his body strength again while limiting stress on the back, followed closely by the local specialists and the team's medical staff, who confirmed that his physical condition is progressing well. It's still too early to say exactly when a comeback in full competitive mode can be made but if everything stays on track, Petr and the team hope it will be before the end of the season.

"Since the accident, I have followed the races of my teammates and enjoyed their victories, so now I am even more eager and motivated to be back and do some great cycling races, thus giving you all a show as thanks for all the support and recovery messages I have received since the accident, which have meant a lot to me!"



