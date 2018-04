Biggest victory in my career yesterday since I started cycling with 6years! What a day, still can't really believe...all the work pays off. This victory is for my family who are always believing in me in good and in bad moments. Thank you also to my trainer @koenpelgrim1 ,the people who believe in me ,my team and my teammates without them this victory was not possible, friends and my sponsors. @agoaquact @ago.jobs @aquaservicebe @ridley_bikes @veranclassic @adeps_officiel @aquaprotect_humidite @bellbikehelmets @dan1970beck @cycling.lu @lakecycling @luc_wirtgen #wirtgenbrothers

