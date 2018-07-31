De Michel Ries (riets) mam anere Stagiaire Matteo Moschetti (lénks). © PhotoGomez Sports

Mat der amerikanescher Ekipp fiert hien ënnert anerem am August den Tour of Utah an den USA.Nieft dem jonke Michel Ries ass mam Laurent Didier schonn ee Lëtzebuerger fir Trek am Asaz.

Offizielle Communiqué vun Trek

Beginning August 1, two riders from the UCI continental team Polartec-Kometa will join Trek-Segafredo as stagiaires to fulfill their 2018 season.

It's no surprise that one of them is 21-year-old Italian Matteo Moschetti. Moschetti was a stagiaire with the team in 2017 and subsequently moved to Trek-Segafredo's feeder team, Polartec-Kometa, for further development. That decision proved to be fruitful: Moschetti has seven victories this season, a second place in stage 3 of the Baby Giro, and multiple top ten finishes.

Trek-Segafredo already announced they had signed Moschetti for the 2019-2020 seasons. He will join the team again as a stagiaire until the end of the season before turning pro with Trek-Segafredo on January 1, 2019.

Moschetti: "I am really looking forward to going back to Trek-Segafredo, after the great experience I had with the team last year. I have improved and strengthened and gained a lot of experience since I joined the team for the first time about one year ago. I hope to be able to prove the team right in giving me the chance to turn pro as of next year, and I am eager to get some results."

The second young gun joining Trek-Segafredo is Michel Ries, a 20-year-old talented Luxemburgish climber who recently finished ninth overall in the Baby Giro d'Italia.

Ries: "I am really honored to get this opportunity to race for Trek-Segafredo for the rest of the season, and I am really looking forward to learning as much as possible doing races with the team. For me, the most important will be to develop myself further as a rider, and I am really excited to start racing with them in the Tour of Utah. It's kind of a dream coming true."

Luca Guercilena, General Manager: "We are always on the lookout for young talents to whom we can give the opportunity to experience racing in a World Tour team. With Matteo Moschetti joining the team as neo-pro as of January 1st, it was an obvious choice to have him as a stagiaire again. He has made a big step forward, and we're curious to see him racing with the team again.

"Michel Ries is a strong climber that we were following closely for a while now. After his great performance at the Baby Giro recently there was no doubt anymore that he would be our second stagiaire. We are looking forward to welcoming both guys in the team and are confident that they will perform well."



