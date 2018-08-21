© pressphoto (Archiv)

D'Christine Majerus, déi an hirer Karriär schonn 30 national Championstitelen op der Strooss an am Cyclocross gewonnen huet, fiert zanter 2014 fir d'Ekipp Boels-Dolmans. D'Lëtzebuergerin hätt an de leschte Joren ganz wichteg Aarbecht bei ville Victoirë vun der Ekipp geleescht, heescht et an engem Schreiwes vu Boels-Dolmans. Selwer huet d'Christine Majerus och eng Partie Coursse gewonnen.

Nieft der Lëtzebuerger Champione hunn och nach d'Amalie Dideriksen an d'Amy Pieters hir Kontrakter bis 2019 verlängert. Bis 2020 bleiwen d'Olympiagewënnerin Anna van der Breggen an d'Weltmeeschterin op der Strooss Chantal Blaak. D'Donieft kommen d'Katie Hall an d'Eva Buurman nei dobäi.

Dideriksen, Majerus and Pieters stay with Boels-Dolmans in 201921 August 2018

With great delight, Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team announces that Danish road champion Amalie Dideriksen, Amy Pieters and Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus will stay with Boels-Dolmans in 2019. All three will be combining road cycling with another discipline, Dideriksen and Pieters focusing on the track, while Majerus continues in cyclocross.

Danish, European and former world champion

Amalie Dideriksen turned professional with Boels-Dolmans in 2015, the double junior world road champion at the time. She went on to earn the elite rainbows at the world road championships in Qatar in 2016 and is back in the Danish national champion jersey since June. More recently, she earned the European title on the madison.

"I signed with Boels-Dolmans straight after my junior years and felt welcome right away. In the past four years, I think I have grown with the team, both as a rider and as a person. I am happy to stay as the team supports and understands my goals both on the road and track."

"I think one of the great things on the team is that we support each other's goals and we enjoy racing together, everyone always gives it their best."

"We have done some great races as a team this year and got some really cool wins which is always special to be a part of. Until now, my personal highlight of the season has been winning a stage in the Women's Tour, and then it was nice to win the national championship again and get the jersey back."

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are only two years away and Dideriksen will focus to qualify for the event on the track. She is given the opportunity to combine both disciplines in the two years leading up to the most important sporting event.

"I've had some good races on the track and got medals both at the World championships and the European championships, and I look forward to getting back on the track this winter as the qualification for Tokyo has started."

Track focus for Pieters too

Amy Pieters is the youngest addition to the team. She joined Boels-Dolmans in 2017 to bolster the Classics team, but she has shown to be a very valuable teammate in many different areas. This year, she won the Women's WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe and the Healthy Aging Tour. She also raced to the podium in the Tour of Flanders and the Dutch road championships.

"I feel at home in this team. The way we work and race really fits me. I was able to take that next step in the past two years, which I hadn't expected at all. This is because of the team, but also because of our team manager Danny. "

During winter, Pieters will also focus on the track in the two years until the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. At the end of last year, she was crowned Dutch champion on the individual pursuit and won silver in the omnium and in the madison. In 2018, she also took Worlds silver in the madison, and bronze at the European championships. In Tokyo, she's hoping to bring home an Olympic medal.

"Danny has a clear plan with the team and so I know what is expected of me. In the run-up to Tokyo, I want to focus more on the track and I was given the freedom by Danny, which was very important for me. But it certainly doesn't mean that I'll race less on the road. The results in the last two years have only made me more motivated to be good on the road."

Luxembourg champion across three disciplines

Christine Majerus holds 30 (!) national titles and doesn't wear red-white-and-blue just on the road, she's the national champion in cyclocross as well. Since she joined the team in 2014, her work has been crucial in so many Boels-Dolmans victories. She also regularly steps on the top step of the podium herself and has pretty impressive results on her palmares.

“Personally, my best memory was this year’s ‘Cross Worlds. It’s still a bittersweet feeling, because I missed out the medal. But it was still a good fight and a great atmosphere.”

“Teamwise, I keep in mind that of all our victories, there isn’t one more important than the other. Because we fight for them the same way. Our full GC podium in this year’s Healthy Ageing Tour was the funniest moment, actually.”

“We have shown strong performances the last years, the result of great teamwork from both riders and staff. It’s nice to see that when you put the right people and their strengths together, you can achieve great things and I was proudly part of it. I trust we can keep the good work going for another season.”

As Pieters, Majerus and Dideriksen stay with Boels-Dolmans for 2019, they already know four of their teammates. Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen and world road champion Chantal Blaak have both extended through 2020, while Katie Hall and Eva Buurman are new additions to the team in 2019. Keep an eye out for more contract news later this week.