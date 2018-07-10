Tour de France - 4. EtappLIVESTREAM: Op en Neits dierften d'Sprinter op hir Käschte kommen
Op der véierter Etappe vum Tour de France geet et en Dënschdeg iwwer 195 Kilometer vu La Baule op Sarzeau.
Als neie Leader am General geet de Greg van Avermaet un den Depart.
De Bob Jungels ass zanter e Méindeg de 5. op 7 Sekonnen.
FOTOGALERIE: Tour-Andréck vum Roland Miny op pressphoto.rtl.lu.
Presentatioun vun der Etapp
Situatioun am General
Journal du Tour
Journal du Tour um Radio mam Rich Simon a Gilles Tricca
La Baule
16 000 inhabitants, stage-city for the 4th time
- The eight-kilometer beach bordering the seaside resort is considered one of the most beautiful in Europe. It already attracted tourists in the late nineteenth century but saw Tour riders for the first time in 1965 for sprint finish sealed by Guido Reybroeck.
- In 1988, it was in La Baule that the Village Départ of the Tour opened its gates for the first time.
- The Isle of Evens stands out on the horizon 4 km north of the beach.
Sarzeau
8020 inhabitants, stage-city for the first time
- In 2017, the town of Sarzeau launched a call for applications to revive viticulture, which was once a major agricultural production of the city.
- The passion for cycling is still a little higher than elsewhere in the region, the mayor of the town being David Lappartient, the new president of the International Cycling Union.
- The Gulf of Morbihan gave its name to the department: Mor-Bihan means "small sea" in Breton. This emblematic place of South Brittany belongs to the club of “The most beautiful bays in the world".
