X

Op der 5. Etapp geet et haut iwwer 204,5 Kilometer vun Lorient op Quimper. Dobäi mussen d'Coureure 5 Koppen, 2 Mol Kategorie 4 an 3 Mol Kategorie 3, hannert sech bréngen.

Presentatioun vun der Etapp

Situatioun am General

Journal du Tour

Journal du Tour / Reportage Rich Simon a Gilles Tricca



Lorient

59 000 inhabitants, stage-city for the 12th time

- On the day of a World Cup final, Sylvain Calzati won a stage held in Lorient after a long breakaway.

- The first stage winner in Lorient was Raymond Louviot in 1939, but this stage remains famous because it had seen René Vietto take on the Yellow Jersey for the first time.

- The “Sailing City” opened in May 2008 and presents in a didactic way the methods of construction of modern sailboats and the techniques of sailing. The Cité aims at introducing a large audience to the world of sailing through exhibitions, conferences and various activities.





Quimper

63 500 inhabitants, stage-city for the 6th time

- The prefecture of Finistere was featured for the first time on the Tour map 60 years ago, for the start of a stage won in Saint-Nazaire by André Darrigade.

- The first winner in Quimper was Phil Anderson, ten years after making a sensation by becoming the first Australian holder of the Yellow Jersey in 1981.

- Since the 13th of April, an installation, called "Wolves arrive at the end of the world" symbolizes the struggle of men against tyranny.

Den Tour de France op Twitter