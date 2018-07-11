Tour de France - 5. EtappLivestream: E puer kleng Koppen an 204,5 Kilometer um Programm
E Mëttwoch geet et op der 5. Etapp iwwer 204,5 Kilometer vu Lorient op Quimper.
FOTOGALERIE: Tour-Andréck vum Roland Miny op pressphoto.rtl.lu.
Lorient
59 000 inhabitants, stage-city for the 12th time
- On the day of a World Cup final, Sylvain Calzati won a stage held in Lorient after a long breakaway.
- The first stage winner in Lorient was Raymond Louviot in 1939, but this stage remains famous because it had seen René Vietto take on the Yellow Jersey for the first time.
- The “Sailing City” opened in May 2008 and presents in a didactic way the methods of construction of modern sailboats and the techniques of sailing. The Cité aims at introducing a large audience to the world of sailing through exhibitions, conferences and various activities.
Quimper
63 500 inhabitants, stage-city for the 6th time
- The prefecture of Finistere was featured for the first time on the Tour map 60 years ago, for the start of a stage won in Saint-Nazaire by André Darrigade.
- The first winner in Quimper was Phil Anderson, ten years after making a sensation by becoming the first Australian holder of the Yellow Jersey in 1981.
- Since the 13th of April, an installation, called "Wolves arrive at the end of the world" symbolizes the struggle of men against tyranny.Touristesch Informatiounen
