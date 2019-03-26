Peppa Pig is a perky little cartoon character for preschoolers the world over

The blockbuster cartoon airs in more than 180 countries.

It has faced criticism after an episode called "The Fire Engine" referred to a firefighter as a fireman.

The LFB says it currently employs 354 female firefighters -- 7.39% of its operational workforce.

Astley Baker Davies and Entertainment One, the production companies behind "Peppa Pig," did not respond to CNN's request for comment.