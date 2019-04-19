Jason Momoa, the actor best known for playing Aquaman as well as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, recently made a big life change: he shaved off the beard he’s had for seven years.

However, this wasn't just a run-of-the-mill shaving. The actor did it to raise awareness about aluminum, and how cans are better for the planet than plastic.

In the video, Momoa is seen shaving off his beard while explaining the benefits of using aluminum cans.