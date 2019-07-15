Extra! TV reports that Brad Pitt fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Why? Because the 'Benjamin Button' heartthrob isn't quitting acting to become a beekeeper! Pitt recently told GQ Australia that acting is "a younger man’s game."

However, he never once said he was walking away from the biz to take on a new career! Still, Pitt has an affinity for bees. Leonardo DiCaprio got him hooked on the hobby, and Pitt now has bee villas in his backyard.