You can't pigeonhole Sander van Dijck, better known as the DJ and musician San Holo. While someone glancing at his music might immediately classify him as an EDM artist, the Dutch musician is much more than that.

San Holo defies genre expectations and enjoys experimenting. Whilst speaking to San Holo on the phone earlier in March, he explained that he goes on feeling in creating his music: "I don't think my music is defined by the sound or BPM or the lyrics,... it's more defined by the feeling which is kind of this nostalgic, happy sad, bittersweet feeling."

And this is why his latest release, arguably a daunting one, has been such a hit with fans. Lead Me Back is a personal song that van Dijck wrote last year, but continued to push back the release as he wasn't sure about its reception. Those concerns remained when he did release it last month, but were quickly assuaged when the fan reactions came in. Many empathised with the song's bittersweet nostalgia and identified with its core themes. Speaking about how the release was daunting, San Holo said: "Releasing something you're very proud of is kind of an extension of you and if they don't get it - it's okay if they don't like it -, but if they don't get it,that can be difficult."

Breaking genre boundaries

Thankfully, San Holo's fans have embraced the new sound, a contribution to the upcoming bitbird [the label founded by San Holo in 2014] compilation, Gouldian Finch 3. The compilation, released this spring, showcases the labels' artists. On that note, San Holo explained: "It's a compilation that kind of showcases all the talent and producers that we as a label, and me as person, admire. It's like my own music, Gouldian Finch is about showcasing music that is different and pushes boundaries. We - the bitbird label is well known for having a very open mind: we release trap music, we release classical music, indie music, as long as it feels right."

On that note, van Dijck explained that the label is not only focused on only electronic music or dubstep, a philosophy that is echoed in his own music. He feels a lot of labels focus on one type of music, whereas bitbird crosses genre boundaries. This in turn "makes Gouldian Finch 3 a great example of a compilation that we all really feel in our hearts and we hope that we can translate that to listeners."

Soundwise, Lead Me Back is more stripped down than his previous work, although the emphasis on the guitar is perhaps a hallmark of San Holo's style. He explained that his musical roots are with the guitar, which is why he always goes back to it.

"I'm a guitarist by heart. Ever since I dropped album1, I've been basically playing guitar every track. So definitely, the guitar definitely is an instrument I want to keep pushing in my music cause I feel like that's kind of the thing that separates me at the moment."

When asked how he feels about being described as a fusion of indie rock and EDM, San Holo expressed his joy at that moniker: "I love that! That's, you know, the goal, I've always been in bands and stuff and being a DJ - it never really felt like home to me, so getting more in the realm of of Indie Indie EDM is really cool to me. That's all I want to do, like draw across boundaries and expand genres and make my own genre."

Influences and dream collaborations

San Holo's influences also seem as varied as his own music. Asked about his influences, a question he admitted is difficult to respond to as "it would be a shame for me to say that and that artist when there 's so much more," he cited everything from post-rock bands like Sigur Rós to classical composers like Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, as well as painters, skaters, and athletes. However, in the end, he settled on the "weirdness of life" as his main inspiration.

We also couldn't get away from the classic question of who he would love to collaborate with. Struggling to name a particular artist, van Dijck elaborated on his philosophy to collaboration: "I really want to collaborate with artists that are not in the realm of EDM. I would love to do the same thing with other genres, the kind of thing of indie rock - EDM going on. I want to do that too with with classical music, with with hip hop music with, you know, whatever. That's kind of my aim with collaborating, just to bring something new."

© By Foto: Stefan Brending, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50392948

The idea of fusing electronic music with classic music made me think of The Electro Suite from the soundtrack to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a collaborative work fusing classical, rock, and electronic music and created by composer Hans Zimmer, alongside Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr, Mike Einziger, Junkie XL, Steve Mazzaro and Andrew Kawczynski. San Holo immediately exclaimed that Zimmer is a legend and that he would jump at the chance to collaborate with him, if offered: "For sure, but then I would make something that no one would expect out of that collaboration. Maybe I would make a house track or something and then I want him to dance in the video clip as well... with me."

Touring in America and Europe

The tour for album1 began in the US before moving to Europe, then followed by a return to the States. The difference between touring states-side and in Europe is mainly a size difference. In the US, where San Holo has toured previously, he does shows to crowds of 3,000 or more. The stage production is also "more lit", as he succinctly put it, involving more lights and LED and generally having a bigger budget.

San Holo loves touring in both Europe and America, praising the "amazing energy" and ensuing adrenaline from performing to larger crowds (festivals incidentally being another story entirely), but also loving the intimacy of smaller shows: "I just played in the London for 700 people. So amazing because it was so packed that everyone was so close to each other. It's a different energy. So I really need both. I really like the variety."

Finally, ahead of his first show in Luxembourg, I asked what Luxembourgers can expect from his show. He explained that his shows "are not like a typical DJ show.. . I'm playing all of my own songs - like normally when you go to producer's show, they play all kinds of other people song that you know, they play remixes. I choose to play my own songs, my own music and I would be playing guitar live. I'll be singing live. I'll be doing beats live, using my own sample paths."

In a few words? You can expect the "highest high energy," but also "beautiful little moments."

San Holo is performing at den Atelier on Friday 29 March.