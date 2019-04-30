This show has been SOLD TF OUT for months - WE, that's US, have TICKETS for YOU. Yeah YOU!. NO, not YOU, the person behind YOU, the one that did as they were asked, THEY HAVE WON!

Mumford & Sons are seasoned pros in the music game now. Maligned in their early days as twee-folk, the band ignored the staunchest of critics to rack up multi-million album sales and a hard won respect for being a formidable live outfit.

They head back to Luxembourg for their (scratches head) 4th visit (it could be 5?) taking to the stages of Belval's Rockhal in a show promoted by den Atelier on Wednesday 8 May (supported by Gang of Youths).

Armed with tracks such as Little Lion Man, The Cave, Winter Winds, I Will Wait, Hopeless Wanderer, Belief, If I Say and Guiding Light, Mumford have enough surprises to lift your spirits and perhaps even the roof of Rockhal's cavernous main hall.

This huge world arena tour, in support of their forthcoming fourth album, Delta, is one that has entertained fans with Mumford & Sons blending of the fan faves, from Sigh No More and Babel with the more earthy rock of Wilder Mind and the future pop-rock of Delta.

Mumford & Sons released Delta in 2018 through their own Gentlemen of the Road/Island Records.

Introduced by the frenetic, persistent rhythms of first single Guiding Light, it’s a wildly experimental record, produced by Paul Epworth in London, that effortlessly marries the intimacy and jubilance of the band’s first two records, with the scope and stadium-sized dynamics of 2015’s Wilder Mind.

This is the band’s biggest tour since forming in 2007, and they’ll perform the show on a new ground-breaking stage right across the middle of the room - 800,000 tickets were put on sale, all but a few remain.

