The hugely popular, Essex born singer is a fully-fledged household name.

First bursting onto the scene guesting on a number of Rudimental's tracks, such as Rumour Mill and Love Ain't Just a Word, Anne-Marie's vocal talent was soon in high demand.

In 2016, AM released the first single Alarm from her long-gestating debut album, Speak Your Mind. It was first heard hanging around the lower end of the Top-100 and not picking up too much mainstream attention before it took off. A month later it was at number 2.

In a strange twist of fate/single releases strategies, Clean Bandit's Rockabye, also featuring Sean Paul, hit the top of the charts - at around the same time, after that, there was no going back.

The mega-smash hit single, Ciao Adios broke into the top 10, Either Way (feat. Snakehips and Joey Badass) followed suit but it was Friends with Marshmello when things went into the stratosphere.

The past 12 months have been hugely triumphant, ‘Speak Your Mind’ in April 2018 reached number 3 in the UK Album Chart.

The album has sold over 130,000 copies in her home market and contains a raft of monster hit singles including her Ed Sheeran co-write and Top 3 hit “2002” and the five million-selling FRIENDS, which hit #2 on the USA’s Top 40 radio chart, as well as achieving 36 #1 positions on iTunes across the globe!

Anne-Marie's year would finish with the release of Rewrite The Stars a duet with James Arthur.

Anne-Marie will play den Atelier on Thursday 9 May, support comes from Lennon Stella.

