The iconic South African rap-rave duo will bring the house down on Tuesday 11 June - and we've got TWO sets of TWO tickets to give away!

Known for their outrageously high-energy live performances and truly excellent music videos, Die Antwoord (which means 'the answer' in Afrikaans) have attracted an almost cult-like international following.

They will be playing at Rockhal on 11 June, and there are (somehow) still tickets available at the time of writing ... AND we've got two sets of two to give away! We will be running a contest on our Facebook page starting today (Wednesday 5 June) - to be in with a chance to win, head on over and follow the instructions!