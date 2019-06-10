Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has issued a bit of bizarre request to Tom Cruise.

Bieber, may be needing to say 'Sorry' soon as he has challenged Cruise to a fight in the Octagon, the home of UFC fighting.

"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon" Bieber said via Twitter

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

The Tweet added UFC Head Honcho Dana White. Neither Cruise nor White have acknowledged as yet, though Conor McGregor has already allegedly offered to host the fight.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

It's not the first time Bieber has issued "challenges" on social media.

He's previously issued a friendly ice hockey challenge to fellow singer Shawn Mendes after the There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back hitmaker was declared the "Prince of Pop".

Given Cruise's chops for taking on complex and hairy stunts in his Mission Impossible franchise, the odds are stacked against Biebster.

Even at 56 years old, we reckon Crusie could take down the 25-y-o JB.