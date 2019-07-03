Cypress Hill at Rockhal Tuesday 9th July.

Not unlike Limp Bizkit who play the day before, South Gate, California's Cypress Hill really should belong to a specific point in time.

That they continue to play music as relevant and as vibrant as they did nearly 30 years ago is as much testament to their loyal fanbase as it is their unending well of talent.

Black Sunday, the group's second LP, remains their opus, though last year's Elephants On Acid was a surprise hit, coming, as it did, nine years after, Rise Up.

Cypress Hill's style is truly original, B-Real and Sen Dog's very different vocals blending to form a signature sound that was synonymous in the 90's.

How I Could Just Kill A Man, Lick A Shot, Hits From The Bong, Insane In The Brain and many, many more are enough reasons to catch this seminal band live now.

And, while it is fair to say that Cypress' music will have lit as many first blunts as Snoop and Dre (the band are staunch marijuana supporters), do not simply write them off as stoned music for stoners, there's more in the production than that lazy pigeon-holing suggests.

In fact, so far is the CH reach, that they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April of this year and B-Real also works with Prophets Of Age (comprising Tim Commerford, Tom Morello, and Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine and DJ Lord and Chuck D from Public Enemy).

Luxembourg hip-hop heroes De Läb will open the night's precedings.

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, doors from 7pm

